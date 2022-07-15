UrduPoint.com

Estonian Parliament Authorizes Prime Ministerial Candidate Kallas To Form New Government

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Estonian Parliament Authorizes Prime Ministerial Candidate Kallas to Form New Government

The Estonian parliament on Friday authorized Kaja Kallas, the head of the Reform Party and candidate for the office of prime minister, to form a new coalition government after her resignation from the post a day earlier

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The Estonian parliament on Friday authorized Kaja Kallas, the head of the Reform Party and candidate for the office of prime minister, to form a new coalition government after her resignation from the post a day earlier.

"The Riigikogu (the Estonian parliament) authorised the candidate for PM @kajakallas to form a Government. On Monday at 3 p.m. (00:00 GMT), the new Government will take the oath of office before the Riigikogu," the parliament wrote on Twitter.

The representative body made the decision by 52 votes in favor, 26 against and 23 abstentions.

Following the announcement, Kallas delivered a speech to the Estonian parliament, during which she called Moscow the country's sole enemy and pointed to grave security concerns.

"Estonia is a recognized and respected player in the international arena. We have friends among many states and their leaders, we can be proud of this. We have only one enemy. This is Russia. We cannot accept the fact that it is Russia that has made the world around us much more dangerous than it seemed some time ago," Kallas said.

She further accused Moscow of allegedly causing a sharp increase in energy prices with a view to "bringing instability to the society.

"

On June 3, then Prime Minister Kallas dissolved the coalition government, which was formed in 2021, due to a rift between her right-wing Reform Party and the leftist Center Party. Estonian President Alar Karis approved the dismissal of seven Center Party ministers in the 14-member cabinet, saying that Estonia needs an operational government.

This decision came two days after the Center Party and the Conservative People's Party voted against a Reform-sponsored bill that sought to make the Estonian language compulsory in elementary schools, with Kallas blaming the Center Party for "working inside the government against Estonia's most important core values."

On Thursday, July 14,� Kallas announced her resignation, citing the total collapse of the ruling coalition. The entire government resigned along with the prime minister. Karis proposed that Kallas form a new government.�

On Friday, leaders of the Reform Party, the Social Democratic Party and the conservative Isamaa (Fatherland) Party signed a coalition agreement. The coalition now needs a majority in the parliament � 55 mandates out of 101 � to take control of the government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Moscow Russia Parliament Twitter Estonia June July Post From Government Cabinet Agreement P

Recent Stories

Biden's Visit to Saudi Arabia Will Not Produce Ann ..

Biden's Visit to Saudi Arabia Will Not Produce Announcement on More Oil Output - ..

4 minutes ago
 Inflation in Croatia Reaches Record High of 12% - ..

Inflation in Croatia Reaches Record High of 12% - Statistics Agency

4 minutes ago
 Religious ministry launches city check-in facility ..

Religious ministry launches city check-in facility for pilgrims

5 minutes ago
 Russia Bans Entry for 384 Japanese Lawmakers - For ..

Russia Bans Entry for 384 Japanese Lawmakers - Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Widespread rain-wind, thundershower expected at va ..

Widespread rain-wind, thundershower expected at various parts of country

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti-dengue, price control me ..

Commissioner reviews anti-dengue, price control measures

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.