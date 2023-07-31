Open Menu

Estonian Police Say Detained Man Who Threw Eggs At Russian Embassy In Tallinn

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Estonian law enforcement officers detained a man who threw eggs at the Russian embassy in Tallinn, the Police and Border Guard board said on Sunday.

"Today, after midnight, a man born in 1977 threw eggs at the wall of the Russian embassy in Tallinn.

A police patrol detained the man on the spot, and criminal proceedings were instituted against him," the police said in a statement.

Additional information will be provided during the investigation, the police said, without providing other details.

The detained man is believed to be a Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, previously listed as a foreign agent in Russia, the Delfi news website reported, citing a pro-Ukrainian activist. Estonian police have not yet officially confirmed this information.

