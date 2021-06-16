EU agrees new Belarus sanctions after plane re-routing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :EU ambassadors agreed on Wednesday to impose sanctions on 78 individuals and seven entities after the forced landing of a European airliner by Belarus, diplomats said.

Seven of the individuals being sanctioned are linked directly to the incident involving the Ryanair passenger jet last month and 71 are targeted over the government's broader crackdown on opposition, diplomats said.