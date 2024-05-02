EU Chief Announces $1bn In Aid For Lebanon To Shore Up Economy
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday announced $1 billion in aid for Lebanon during a visit to the country mired in an economic meltdown exacerbated by a migrant crisis and the threat of war with Israel.
"I can announce a financial package of $1 billion for Lebanon that would be available from this year until 2027," she said, adding that "we want to contribute to Lebanon's socio-economic stability".
The European Commission president said the aid was designed to strengthen basic services such as education and health.
She called for the adoption of reforms, saying: "Lebanon needs a positive economic momentum to give opportunities to its businesses and citizens."
Von der Leyen said the EU was committed to maintaining "legal pathways open to Europe" and resettling refugees to the bloc, but added that "at the same time, we count on your good cooperation to prevent illegal migration and combat migrant smuggling".
Recent Stories
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
More Stories From World
-
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profits soar further3 minutes ago
-
S. Korea parliament approves new probes into crowd crush, marine's death13 minutes ago
-
Congolese 'dinosaur' to stay on despite age debate after decades in power23 minutes ago
-
Death toll from south China road collapse rises to 4823 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence42 minutes ago
-
Judge to hear claims Trump again violated gag order43 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower1 hour ago
-
Maersk's net profit sinks amid Red Sea attacks2 hours ago
-
Death toll from south China road collapse rises to 482 hours ago
-
China reports annual average of 21 mln new drivers over last two decades2 hours ago
-
New Zealand's annual number of homes consented down 25 pct2 hours ago
-
China's major internet firms log steady revenue growth in Q12 hours ago