Open Menu

Klopp Leaves Lasting Legacy After Restoring Liverpool To Elite

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Klopp leaves lasting legacy after restoring Liverpool to elite

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Jurgen Klopp will leave Anfield on Sunday as a living legend, having restored Liverpool to the elite of English and European football while building a lasting bond with the city and its people.

Ever since the manager in January announced the shock decision he would be stepping down at the end of the season, the sense of loss that has enveloped Merseyside has been palpable.

The raw emotion is testament to a transformation that Liverpool had not seen since the days of Bill Shankly decades ago.

On Klopp's first day in charge at Anfield in October 2015 he modestly declared himself as "a Normal One", in stark contrast to Jose Mourinho's bombastic "Special One" arrival as Chelsea boss a decade earlier.

Yet the German would prove he was anything but normal, becoming the only Liverpool manager to complete the collection of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup and Community Shield during his tenure.

The 56-year-old had made a name for himself before arriving in England, overcoming the might of Bayern Munich to win back-to-back Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund.

- Liverpool in doldrums -

But confidence was not high that he could turn around the fortunes of a global giant that had spent decades in the doldrums.

Klopp arrived with Liverpool 10th in the Premier League table and without a league title in 25 years.

Yet his force of personality, charisma and coaching nous soon began to enchant a highly emotive fanbase.

"This is a very, very special club. I didn't make them believe, I reminded them that it helps when you believe," said Klopp earlier this month.

"Everybody was ready to push the train. That's what we did now for eight-and-a-half years."

Liverpool's history has been marked by tragedy and triumph. The 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which resulted in the deaths of 97 fans, has left indelible scars.

"A great communicator, a showman and the leader of the pack," said former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness of Klopp. "He is a great fit for Liverpool because he feels the emotion of the place.

"Liverpool is an extremely emotional football club, with its history, its tragedies. You get that emotion when you go to Anfield and hear 'You'll Never Walk Alone' (the club's anthem)."

Related Topics

Football World German Liverpool January October Sunday 2015 Chelsea Bayern Premier League Borussia

Recent Stories

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

8 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

8 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

8 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

8 hours ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

8 hours ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

8 hours ago
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

8 hours ago
 Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat mo ..

Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move

8 hours ago
 Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea

8 hours ago
 Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abort ..

Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion

8 hours ago
 Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years ove ..

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest

9 hours ago
 KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situa ..

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP

9 hours ago

More Stories From World