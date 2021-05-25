EU Considers Limiting Exports From Belarus - Lithuanian Diplomat

The European Union is considering limiting exports from Belarus in light of the Ryanair incident, Lithuanian Foreign Vice Minister Mantas Adomenas announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The European Union is considering limiting exports from Belarus in light of the Ryanair incident, Lithuanian Foreign Vice Minister Mantas Adomenas announced on Tuesday.

"The list of sanctions will be expanded, there will be new packages, there will be limitations on different exports.

We do not want Belarus to have a status similar to that of North Korea ... Such isolation brings no result," Adomenas told Russia's Echo of Moscow radio station.

According to the Lithuanian official, restrictions can affect export of oil products, fertilizers, machinery, tractors and technologies.