EU Depleted Military Stockpiles Helping Ukraine - Borrell

Published May 23, 2022

EU Depleted Military Stockpiles Helping Ukraine - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that the bloc had run out of military hardware helping Ukraine and urged member states to bolster their defense capabilities.

"The depleted stockpiles resulting from the military support we provided to Ukraine are the most obvious example of our shortfalls. However, this comes on top of the ones inherited from past budget cuts and underinvestment," he wrote in a blog post.

