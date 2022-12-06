UrduPoint.com

EU Extends Sanctions For Human Rights Violations For Another Year - EU Council

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 12:49 AM

EU Extends Sanctions for Human Rights Violations for Another Year - EU Council

The European Union has extended the sanctions regime for serious human rights violations for a year, the EU Council said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The European Union has extended the sanctions regime for serious human rights violations for a year, the EU Council said on Monday.

The EU's global sanctions regime was put into effect on December 8, 2020.

"The Council today prolonged the sanctions under its EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime against individuals and entities responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses worldwide for an additional year, until 8 December 2023," the Council said in a statement.

The sanctions include an EU travel ban and an assets freeze. In addition, individuals and entities in the EU are prohibited from providing funds to those included in the sanctions list, the Council added.

On March 2, 2021, the EU first applied sanctions under this new regime against four Russian citizens.

The list then expanded to include, among others, defendants from China, Russia, Libya, South Sudan and North Korea. Currently, 17 individuals and five legal entities are on the sanctions list.

The regime provides for restrictive measures for violations of fundamental freedoms and human rights, including freedom of conscience, the right to peaceful assembly, as well as for genocide, torture, human trafficking, and sexual violence.

In September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU Commission would propose to make corruption a human rights violation punishable by sanctions, a tool that will help protect European values abroad. So far, such a proposal has not been officially announced.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Russia China European Union Sudan North Korea Libya March September December 2020 From

Recent Stories

US Modified HIMARS to Prevent Long-Range Strikes b ..

US Modified HIMARS to Prevent Long-Range Strikes by Ukraine on Russia - Reports

2 minutes ago
 UNICEF Seeks $10.3Bln to Help Children Affected by ..

UNICEF Seeks $10.3Bln to Help Children Affected by Crises Through 2023

3 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Treaties With Hong Kong on Transfer of ..

Putin Signs Treaties With Hong Kong on Transfer of Convicts, Assistance in Crimi ..

3 minutes ago
 Data Shows EU Entering Recession, Inflation Peakin ..

Data Shows EU Entering Recession, Inflation Peaking - Official

3 minutes ago
 Pak-TESOL Sindh Regional Conference begins at Sind ..

Pak-TESOL Sindh Regional Conference begins at Sindh University

2 hours ago
 Putin Signs Law Banning Rallies in More Public Pla ..

Putin Signs Law Banning Rallies in More Public Places - Legal Information Portal

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.