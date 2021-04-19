EU Foreign Ministers Express Support for Prague in Light of Vrbetice Incident - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) EU foreign ministers discussed on Monday the 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the Czech town of Vrbetice and reaffirmed their readiness to "show solidarity" with Prague, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

On Saturday, Prague announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats in light of a "reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence was behind the 2014 incident that left two Czech nationals killed.

"Of course, we discussed the events in the Czech Republic ... A colleague presented a report on the matter ... Germany resolutely supports the Czech partners, I made it clear. We will discuss further steps in close coordination with Czech and other European partners," Maas said at a press conference after the negotiations.

According to Maas, the EU foreign ministers are "ready to clearly show their solidarity in the coming days and weeks."