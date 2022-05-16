EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Agree on Sixth Package of Sanctions Against Russia - Borrell

The EU foreign ministers have failed to agree on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The EU foreign ministers have failed to agree on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Unfortunately today it has not been possible to reach an agreement to finalize the 6th sanction package the issue will go to the COREPER and ambassadors will continue discussing.

We are with the same difficulties with unanimity on the oil ban," Borrell told a briefing.

The EU top diplomat also said that the Union "to provide an additional 500 million from the European peace facility for weapons deliveries" to Ukraine, adding that the EU's assistance now reaches two billion Euros.