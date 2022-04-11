UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers Fail To Decide On Sanctions Against Russian Oil, Gas - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 09:00 PM

EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Decide on Sanctions Against Russian Oil, Gas - Borrell

EU foreign ministers did not make decisions on sanctions against Russia's oil and gas, agreed to continue discussions, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the EU Foreign Council in Luxembourg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) EU foreign ministers did not make decisions on sanctions against Russia's oil and gas, agreed to continue discussions, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the EU Foreign Council in Luxembourg.

"We continue discussing about how to implement these sanctions to avoid any kind of loopholes. We measure the impact these sanctions are having on the Russian economy, and we will continue discussing in order to see what else can be done. Nothing is off the table, including sanctions on oil and gas, but today no decision was taken, just a general discussion analyzing the figures," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Luxembourg Gas Top

Recent Stories

US Working With Allies to Get Long-Range Air Defen ..

US Working With Allies to Get Long-Range Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - Offici ..

4 minutes ago
 Kiev Again Made No Humanitarian Corridor to Russia ..

Kiev Again Made No Humanitarian Corridor to Russia in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Path ..

4 minutes ago
 Polish Security Forces Open Fire at Belarusian Bor ..

Polish Security Forces Open Fire at Belarusian Border Checkpoint - Minsk

4 minutes ago
 Administrator inaugurates Family Park in Lyari

Administrator inaugurates Family Park in Lyari

4 minutes ago
 Best facilities being offered in different industr ..

Best facilities being offered in different industrial estates: Zafar Iqbal

4 minutes ago
 EU to Increase Arms Deliveries to Ukraine - Borrel ..

EU to Increase Arms Deliveries to Ukraine - Borrell

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.