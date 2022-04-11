EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Decide on Sanctions Against Russian Oil, Gas - Borrell

EU foreign ministers did not make decisions on sanctions against Russia's oil and gas, agreed to continue discussions, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the EU Foreign Council in Luxembourg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) EU foreign ministers did not make decisions on sanctions against Russia's oil and gas, agreed to continue discussions, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the EU Foreign Council in Luxembourg.

"We continue discussing about how to implement these sanctions to avoid any kind of loopholes. We measure the impact these sanctions are having on the Russian economy, and we will continue discussing in order to see what else can be done. Nothing is off the table, including sanctions on oil and gas, but today no decision was taken, just a general discussion analyzing the figures," he said.