EU Foreign Policy Chief Sees 'Diplomatic Window' to Reinvigorate Iran Nuclear Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged on Friday to reinvigorate cooperation under the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the Biden administration announced earlier the US plans to return to the Iran nuclear deal.

"The latest nuclear steps by Iran are very much concerning ... But at the same time, I am convinced, as coordinator of the JCPOA that we do have a diplomatic space, a diplomatic window of opportunity for dialogue at this moment and to reinvigorate this deal according to with the wish explained and expressed by the new Biden administration," Borrell stated at the video conference of the members of the European Council.

He stressed that this opportunity to focus on solutions and bring the JCPOA back on track cannot be missed.

On Thursday, Borrell issued a statement on behalf of the EU urging Iran to return to its commitments under the JCPOA and to cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure a peaceful nuclear program.

The European Commission also confirmed earlier that the EU has been planning an informal meeting of the JCPOA members with the US partners.