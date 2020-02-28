UrduPoint.com
EU Gets No Official Notification From Turkey On Migrant Policy Change- European Commission

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:26 PM

The European Union has not received any official notification from Turkey regarding changes in its migration policy amid tensions in Syria, the European Commission's spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The European Union has not received any official notification from Turkey regarding changes in its migration policy amid tensions in Syria, the European Commission's spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Ankara announced that it could no longer restrict the flow of refugees towards the country's borders with Greece and Bulgaria, after reports that 33 Turkish troops were killed by a Syrian armed forces airstrike in Idlib.

"I would like to stress that there was no official announcement from the Turkish side about any change in their asylum-seeker, refugee or migrant policy," Stano said at a briefing.

