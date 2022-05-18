EU Has No Plans to Precipitate World War III by Boosting Defense Spending - Borrell

The European Union, in proposing a program to increase investments in the defense sector, does not plan to lead the world into World War III, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The European Union, in proposing a program to increase investments in the defense sector, does not plan to lead the world into World War III, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Borrell and European Commission representatives presented proposals for bridging gaps in EU defense investments.

"Those who say that we are going to have an arms race and lead to World War III are wrong. On the contrary, this is not about an arms buildup, but about coordination, about spending even less, but more intelligently, making collective defense purchases in order to better protect our citizens," Borrell said during a briefing.

Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, over a dozen European countries have voiced their concerns over EU defense capabilities.