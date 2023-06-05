EU Imposes Sanctions Against 9 Russians for 'Human Rights Violations'

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions against nine Russian nationals under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime in relation to the case of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions against nine Russian nationals under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime in relation to the case of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia).

"Today the Council imposed restrictive measures against nine individuals, under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, for sentencing the Russian opposition politician, democracy activist and outspoken Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison on politically motivated charges and false allegations," the EU said in a statement.

The EU also called for immediate and unconditional release of Kara-Murza "and all those imprisoned for politically motivated charges".

The individuals included in the sanctions list today include Russian Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko, judges and officials of the Russian penitentiary system.

In April, the Moscow City Court sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for treason and for discrediting the Russian army.