EU-Iraq Cooperation Council to Meet on January 24 - Borrel

Published January 20, 2022

The next meeting of the EU-Iraq Cooperation Council will take place on January 24, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The next meeting of the EU-Iraq Cooperation Council will take place on January 24, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"We reconfirmed our ambition to further strengthen relations and to hold the next European Union-Iraq Cooperation Council soon, on the same day of a Foreign Affairs Council," Borrel said after the meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Brussels.

The EU foreign policy chief said the meeting was focused on migration, economic reforms and regional security, which he said were the three priority points of bilateral cooperation with Iraq in its post-election period.

The EU sent a monitoring mission to Iraq's snap parliamentary elections on October 10, and the head of mission will visit again by the end of February to deliver the final report.

