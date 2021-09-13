EU Lawmakers, in Report on Russia, Call on EU for Boosting Defense Capabilities

The members of the European Parliament called in the draft report on EU relations with Russia, which is planned to be approved at the plenary session in Strasbourg, for strengthening the military potential to contain Russia

"The EU, together with NATO and international partners, should deter Russia in order to maintain peace and stability in Europe and beyond, including by strengthening its own defence capabilities," the draft document says.

According to the authors of the report, the EU should pressing the Russian authorities "not to interfere in the EU's Eastern and Southern Neighbourhoods.

"

Before the plenary session in Strasbourg, which will be held September 13-16, political groups represented in the European Parliament tentatively agreed upon a "tough" report on EU relations with Russia prepared by former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius. Discussion of the report is expected on September 14, a vote will be held on September 15, and its results will be announced on September 16. The decisions of the European Parliament are not binding, they are a recommendation for EU countries.