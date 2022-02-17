EU Leaders Meet Without Electronic Devices to Talk About Ukraine - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday were asked to leave their electronic devices behind as they gathered to discuss the latest events in Ukraine.

Barend Leyts, the spokesperson for European Council President Charles Michel who is chairing the informal summit, said this was done for confidentiality reasons.

"To ensure confidentiality, the discussion takes place without electronic devices," Leyts tweeted.

The leaders are expected to take an hour to discuss the state of play on the Russian-Ukrainian border after Russia was repeatedly accused of planning a war on its neighbor, a claim it has steadily denied.