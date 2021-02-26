UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders Vow To Speed Up Authorization, Production Of COVID Vaccines

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The heads of state and government of the European Union, following the summit via video conference on Thursday, agreed to speed up the authorization, production and distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, the summit's final statement says.

"Vaccination has now begun in all our Member States and our vaccine strategy has ensured that all Member States have access to vaccines. Even so, we need to urgently accelerate the authorisation, production and distribution of vaccines, as well as vaccination," the document says.

The EU leaders stressed that manufacturing companies must also ensure the predictability of the production and supply of vaccines.

European leaders also spoke in favor of the need to expand opportunities for the early detection and control of new variants of the coronavirus.

