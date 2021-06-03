UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU May Approve Sanctions Against Belarus Carriers On Friday Over Ryanair Landing - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:50 PM

EU May Approve Sanctions Against Belarus Carriers on Friday Over Ryanair Landing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The European Union is planning to impose on Friday, the first round of sanctions against Belarus, presumably targeting the country's airlines, over the landing of the Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight and the subsequent arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich, the news agency Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unidentified diplomats.

According to the agency, EU diplomats are about to ban Belarusian carriers from flying over the bloc's airspace and landing or taking off from EU airports. If approved, the sanctions are expected to enter force on Saturday at midnight.

The EU is also planning to discuss further restrictions next week, including sanctioning at least seven persons and one legal entity in the country's aviation industry.

The measures can potentially affect the country's ministers, air authorities and other aviation-related persons and organizations.

In late May, a flight by the Irish airline Ryanair from Athens to Vilnius was grounded in Minsk over a bomb threat flagged by the Belarusian authorities, which turned out to be fake. Among the passengers was Protasevich, whose Telegram channel Nexta is believed to have played an important role during last year's post-election protests and then designated as extremist. The journalist was detained during the stopover, triggering a wave of consternation and outcry from Western politicians and officials.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Athens Vilnius Ireland Belarus May From Industry

Recent Stories

Who will be given preference for Pfizer vaccine in ..

9 minutes ago

ADX lists US$1 billion bonds issued by Abu Dhabi P ..

22 minutes ago

UAE, Luxembourg form joint economic committee, fir ..

37 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Vienna

37 minutes ago

PSL 6: The remaining matches will start from June ..

43 minutes ago

3D Bioprinting Solutions Wants to Conduct Animal E ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.