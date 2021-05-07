UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU May Join France's Pressure On Corrupt Lebanese Leaders - Paris

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:39 PM

EU May Join France's Pressure on Corrupt Lebanese Leaders - Paris

Restrictive measures adopted by France against Lebanese officials allegedly responsible for the crisis in the Middle Eastern country can be supplemented with pressure from the European Union, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Restrictive measures adopted by France against Lebanese officials allegedly responsible for the crisis in the middle Eastern country can be supplemented with pressure from the European Union, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.

Le Drian is on a two-day working visit in Beirut until Saturday. The minister said he intended to deliver a "tough" message to Lebanon's political leaders.

"The measures could also be supplemented with pressure tools available to the European Union, which we have already begun to think about with our European partners. Everyone must fulfill their obligations," Le Drian told reporters.

The minister stressed that no progress has yet been made to resolve the ongoing Lebanese political crisis.

In this regard, France might toughen or extend the sanctions if the situation remains the same, the diplomat added.

Lebanon is mired in a major political crisis, exacerbated by the worst financial and economic gridlock in many years. The turmoil prompted mass demonstrations in October 2019, which has since caused the resignation of two governments. The deadly blast in Beirut port last August only exacerbated the crisis.

France offered its former protectorate assistance in overcoming the crisis, but Lebanese political forces have still not reached a consensus on the composition of a new cabinet. In late April, Paris sanctioned several Lebanese officials with entry bans and asset freezes over alleged corruption and hampering the political process.

Related Topics

Corruption France European Union Visit Paris Beirut Progress Same Lebanon April August October 2019 From Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

54 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.