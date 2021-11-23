UrduPoint.com

EU Ministers Urge UK To End N. Ireland Row

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:19 PM

EU ministers urge UK to end N. Ireland row

EU ministers on Tuesday urged Britain to bury the hatchet over post-Brexit trading arrangements and backed Brussels in its efforts to find a solution to a row over Northern Ireland

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :EU ministers on Tuesday urged Britain to bury the hatchet over post-Brexit trading arrangements and backed Brussels in its efforts to find a solution to a row over Northern Ireland.

"Dear friends in London and Great Britain, please come to your senses," pleaded German European Affairs minister Michael Roth as he arrived in Brussels for talks with his counterparts.

"This is not a game.... Dammit, we want to work together in partnership and friendship," he said, adding that obeying the terms of what was agreed in EU-UK post-Brexit arrangements "shouldn't be that difficult".

The tough words from one of the EU's most powerful member states indicated that Maros Sefcovic, the EU negotiator in charge of relations with the UK, had the full backing of the European capitals.

Sefcovic was to debrief the ministers a few days before a sixth meeting with his UK counterpart, Brexit minister David Frost, to unblock an impasse over British demands that a protocol governing trade affairs with Northern Ireland be overhauled.

Sefcovic on Sunday said a breakthrough required a "big move" by Britain, which has maintained threats to suspend the protocol that could trigger a trade war between Britain and the EU.

"I want to thank my European colleagues for their solidarity and support," said Irish European Affairs minister Thomas Byrne.

"This is a very, very important time and we strongly encourage the British to help to bring this process to a conclusion as quickly as possible," he added.

Britain's ties with France are also being stressed over fishing rights, with French vessels struggling to win licenses from Jersey, a British dependency just off the coast of Normandy.

"What we are asking for is the application of the agreement, these are not new demands in relation to the agreement," said French Europe Minister Clement Beaune after meeting Frost in Paris on Monday.

The meeting with Frost was a "positive sign" but big differences remained, Beaune added.

Related Topics

Europe France German Brussels London Paris David Ireland United Kingdom Brexit Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Foreign Secretary, UK representative discuss situa ..

Foreign Secretary, UK representative discuss situation in Afghanistan

30 seconds ago
 Daughter of First US Astronaut to Join Blue Origin ..

Daughter of First US Astronaut to Join Blue Origin's December Flight Alongside 5 ..

31 seconds ago
 Israel starts Covid vaccine jabs for children as y ..

Israel starts Covid vaccine jabs for children as young as 5

32 seconds ago
 Nord Stream 2 Example of US Chaotically Slapping S ..

Nord Stream 2 Example of US Chaotically Slapping Sanctions on Russia - Moscow

34 seconds ago
 France's Barnier ramps up campaign with military s ..

France's Barnier ramps up campaign with military service pledge

4 minutes ago
 Newly appointed DG Rangers calls on Punjab governo ..

Newly appointed DG Rangers calls on Punjab governor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.