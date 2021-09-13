UrduPoint.com

EU Must Be Ready To Reject Results Of Russian Parliamentary Elections - Draft Report

Mon 13th September 2021



In the draft report on the future strategy of relations with Russia, which is planned to be approved at the plenary session in Strasbourg, the members of the European Parliament call on the EU to prepare not to recognize the Russian parliament, "if the 2021 parliamentary elections in Russia are recognised as fraudulent."



"The EU must be prepared not to recognise the Parliament of Russia and to consider asking for Russia's suspension from international organisations with parliamentary assemblies, in particular the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, if the 2021 parliamentary elections in Russia are recognised as fraudulent and having been conducted in violation of democratic principles and international law," the document says.

Before the plenary session in Strasbourg, which will be held September 13-16, political groups represented in the European Parliament tentatively agreed upon a "tough" report on EU relations with Russia prepared by former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius. Discussion of the report is expected on September 14, a vote will be held on September 15, and its results will be announced on September 16. The decisions of the European Parliament are not binding, they are a recommendation for EU countries.

