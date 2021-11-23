EU Observers Report Irregularities In Venezuela Vote
Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:23 PM
An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017.
Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law," with mission head Isabel Santos telling reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections."