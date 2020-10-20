Manfred Weber, the head of the center-right European People's Party in the EU's parliament, on Tuesday supported Greece's initiative to suspend the customs agreement between Turkey and the bloc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Manfred Weber, the head of the center-right European People's Party in the EU's parliament, on Tuesday supported Greece's initiative to suspend the customs agreement between Turkey and the bloc.

"The period of diplomacy is over. Turkey's continuing provocations, in northern Cyprus and with its gas exploration activities, its breaches of international law, are obvious to everyone ... Whatever the motives, this is the reality. I support all options that will serve as an appropriate reaction, including the suspension of the customs union and new individual listings," he said in a statement to Greek news portal Kathimerini.

The conservative parliamentarian said that the EU statements on Turkey's behavior have thus far been "not strong enough" and that he backs all options in reaction.

EU leaders met in Brussels earlier this week but did not file any substantive rebukes of Turkey's ongoing gas prospecting in the eastern Mediterranean, instead deciding to convene in December to tackle the issue.