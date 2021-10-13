EU Pledges Support For Work of ASEAN Special Envoy in Myanmar - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The European Union will give a strong backing to the work of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"Ahead of the ASEAN Summit on 26 October, the European Union reiterates its strong support for ASEAN's efforts in finding a peaceful solution to the current crisis and stresses the need for Myanmar to implement swiftly and faithfully the five-point consensus, in order to begin a process of de-escalation and return to democracy," Borrell said in a statement.

Borrell further stressed that the bloc will fully support Yusof in promoting a constructive and inclusive dialogue with all key powers in the country, including the Committee Representing the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, the National Unity Government, as well as various ethnic groups, political parties and other pro-democracy forces that aim to find a peaceful solution to the current crisis.

"The European Union is deeply concerned about the escalation of armed conflict, significant deployment of the armed forces in rural areas, and an increase in clashes, causing civilian casualties and displacement, and calls for an immediate end to the violence and the full respect of human rights," the statement said.

The EU foreign chief called for the release of President Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other jailed political figures to ensure "a peaceful return to the country's democratic path."

Borrell also pledged to continue to provide Myanmar with humanitarian assistance and urged the country's military to provide safe and fast aid to all those displaced and in need.

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military seized power on the pretext that the former ruling National League for Democracy party rigged the November 2020 general elections. The military coup caused numerous civil protests that rocked the country from February to May 2021, leaving thousands of people dead.

ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar, adopted on April 24, proposes an immediate cessation of political violence in the country; the start of a constructive dialogue among all parties concerned; the work of a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair acting as a mediator for dialogue with the support and assistance from the ASEAN Secretary General; and the provision of humanitarian assistance.