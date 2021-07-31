EU Ready to Assist Turkey in Dealing With Wildfires - Borrell

The European Union is ready to assist Turkey in dealing with the wildfires near the city of Antalya, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday, after talking with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The European Union is ready to assist Turkey in dealing with the wildfires near the city of Antalya, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday, after talking with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"Spoke to [Mevlut Cavusoglu] about efforts to deal with forest fires near Antalya. This shows exposure to risks of climate change. Full solidarity with Turkey and readiness to provide support," Borrell tweeted.

Earlier in the week, fires broke out in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions of Turkey, including in the popular resorts of Bodrum and Marmaris.