UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Renews Russia Sanctions Related To 'Annexation' Of Crimea, Sevastopol For 1 More Year

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:20 PM

EU Renews Russia Sanctions Related to 'Annexation' of Crimea, Sevastopol for 1 More Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Council of the European Union announced on Monday renewing for one more year the sanctions it imposed on Russia in response to the alleged annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

"The Council today decided to renew sanctions introduced in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation for a further year until 23 June 2022.

The restrictive measures currently in place include target EU imports of products originating in Crimea or Sevastopol, and infrastructural or financial investments and tourism services in Crimea or Sevastopol," the Council of the EU said in a press release.

The sanctions were first introduced in June 2014.

Related Topics

Russia European Union June

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

6 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

38 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

48 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

51 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.