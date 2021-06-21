EU Renews Russia Sanctions Related to 'Annexation' of Crimea, Sevastopol for 1 More Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Council of the European Union announced on Monday renewing for one more year the sanctions it imposed on Russia in response to the alleged annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

"The Council today decided to renew sanctions introduced in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation for a further year until 23 June 2022.

The restrictive measures currently in place include target EU imports of products originating in Crimea or Sevastopol, and infrastructural or financial investments and tourism services in Crimea or Sevastopol," the Council of the EU said in a press release.

The sanctions were first introduced in June 2014.