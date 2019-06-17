EU Revokes Sanctions Against Maldives in Light of Improved Situation

The European Union revoked on Monday the framework for restrictive measures against the Maldives in light of the improved political situation in the country, the Council of the European Union said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The European Union revoked on Monday the framework for restrictive measures against the Maldives in light of the improved political situation in the country, the Council of the European Union said.

The framework, adopted in July 2018, "provided for the possibility of imposing a travel ban and an asset freeze on persons and entities responsible for undermining the rule of law or obstructing an inclusive political solution in the Maldives," where the political scene severely deteriorated in early 2018.

At the same time, no persons or entities were listed under this sanctions regime.

"Today's decision was taken in light of the Council's objectives and of the current situation in the Maldives. Since the inauguration of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih' administration in November 2018, the political situation has improved.

The holding of peaceful and democratic parliamentary elections on 6 April 2019 was a welcome step," the statement said.

The Maldives plunged into a political crisis in February 2018, when the country's Supreme Court decided to release jailed politicians, including former Maldivian leader Mohamed Nasheed, and restore the membership of 12 opposition lawmakers in the parliament. Following the ruling, local media reported about possible attempts to impeach acting President Abdulla Yameen, who declared a state of emergency shortly thereafter. The state of emergency lasted for 45 days, after which it was decided that a presidential election be organized.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, a lawmaker from the Joint Opposition Coalition of the Maldives, won the September election.