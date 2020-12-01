UrduPoint.com
EU-Russia Virtual Climate Conference Begins Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Scientists, business leaders and officials from Russia and the European Union will meet online on Tuesday for talks on how to mop up their nations' carbon footprint amid the pandemic.

The three-day EU-Russia climate change conference on decarbonization will be inaugurated by European Commission Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans.

The event is aimed at identifying area for cooperation between the main stakeholders in the EU and Russia, the co-signatories of the 2015 Paris climate deal.

The partners will look at how the coronavirus crisis and the ensuring economic downturn has changed the path toward a low-carbon future and propose updates to the planned energy transition.

