EU says it 'rejects any attempts' to undermine Iran nuclear talks

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Union on Monday warned against attempts to derail talks to return the US to the Iran nuclear deal, after Tehran accused Israel of an attack on its main Natanz site.

"We reject any attempts to undermine or weaken diplomatic efforts on the nuclear agreement," EU spokesman Peter Stano said, insisting "we still need to clarify the facts" over events at the Iranian nuclear site.