EU Should Agree on States Whose Citizens Will Be Banned From Belarus Travel - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department expressed the belief that to resolve the migration crisis, the European Union should agree on a list of states whose citizens will be banned from flying to Belarus, instead of imposing sanctions on Minsk.

"To resolve the migration crisis, the EU could make a decision to approve a list of states whose citizens will be prohibited to travel on flights of airlines performing flights to the Republic of Belarus. The aviation department, in turn, undertakes the obligation to publish this list for public use and to implement the EU decision," the department said in a statement.