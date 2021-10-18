EU Should Boost Support for Eastern Partnership States - Slovak Foreign Ministry

The European Union should continue to provide maximum support to the countries of the Eastern Partnership in carrying out the planned reforms, Martin Klus, deputy head of Slovakia's foreign ministry, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The European Union should continue to provide maximum support to the countries of the Eastern Partnership in carrying out the planned reforms, Martin Klus, deputy head of Slovakia's foreign ministry, said on Monday.

"We are going to discuss today at the European Council for Foreign Ministers very important topics, one of them is Eastern Partnership, which is very important for us, as long as we are neighboring country with Ukraine," Klus said before the EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.

Having an "ambitious" Eastern Partnership is critical for Slovakia, Klus noted, as it can facilitate the reform process in the region.

He added that he personally considered it of utmost importance to discuss on the EU level the trio of countries, Moldova, Georgia, and Ukraine, as they are "on the track of very quick processes" towards reform and require the bloc's help.

The current state of cooperation with the countries of the Eastern Partnership will also be discussed at a dedicated meeting of the EU foreign ministers in November and at a summit with the same participants in December this year, Klus said.