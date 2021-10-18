UrduPoint.com

EU Should Boost Support For Eastern Partnership States - Slovak Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:54 PM

EU Should Boost Support for Eastern Partnership States - Slovak Foreign Ministry

The European Union should continue to provide maximum support to the countries of the Eastern Partnership in carrying out the planned reforms, Martin Klus, deputy head of Slovakia's foreign ministry, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The European Union should continue to provide maximum support to the countries of the Eastern Partnership in carrying out the planned reforms, Martin Klus, deputy head of Slovakia's foreign ministry, said on Monday.

"We are going to discuss today at the European Council for Foreign Ministers very important topics, one of them is Eastern Partnership, which is very important for us, as long as we are neighboring country with Ukraine," Klus said before the EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.

Having an "ambitious" Eastern Partnership is critical for Slovakia, Klus noted, as it can facilitate the reform process in the region.

He added that he personally considered it of utmost importance to discuss on the EU level the trio of countries, Moldova, Georgia, and Ukraine, as they are "on the track of very quick processes" towards reform and require the bloc's help.

The current state of cooperation with the countries of the Eastern Partnership will also be discussed at a dedicated meeting of the EU foreign ministers in November and at a summit with the same participants in December this year, Klus said.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Luxembourg Same Georgia Slovakia Moldova November December

Recent Stories

Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in ..

Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in DWTC

11 minutes ago
 Govt intensifies crackdown on sugar smuggling

Govt intensifies crackdown on sugar smuggling

2 minutes ago
 Minister, PBTE delegation discuss technical educat ..

Minister, PBTE delegation discuss technical education

2 minutes ago
 Govt introducing reforms to prisons in Sindh, says ..

Govt introducing reforms to prisons in Sindh, says CS

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Namibia in T20 World ..

Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Namibia in T20 World Cup

2 minutes ago
 Rally Underway in New York to Demand Trump Be Indi ..

Rally Underway in New York to Demand Trump Be Indicted Over Security Guard Incid ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.