EU Signs Initial Deal With Novavax For Covid Vaccine

Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:42 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The European Commission announced on Wednesday it has signed a preliminary deal to buy up to 200 million doses of a promising Covid-19 vaccine from US pharmaceutical firm Novavax.

The advance purchase agreement was contingent on the Novavax vaccine being approved by the EU's regulator, the European Medicines Agency, the commission said in a statement.

