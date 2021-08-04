EU signs initial deal with Novavax for Covid vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The European Commission announced on Wednesday it has signed a preliminary deal to buy up to 200 million doses of a promising Covid-19 vaccine from US pharmaceutical firm Novavax.

The advance purchase agreement was contingent on the Novavax vaccine being approved by the EU's regulator, the European Medicines Agency, the commission said in a statement.