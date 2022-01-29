UrduPoint.com

EU Split Over Scale Of Military Aid To Kiev, Russia Sanctions - Polish Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 04:38 PM

EU Split Over Scale of Military Aid to Kiev, Russia Sanctions - Polish Prime Minister

The European Union is not unanimous about the scope of military assistance to Kiev or potential sanctions against Russia in the event of escalation around Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Spanish newspaper El Mundo

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The European Union is not unanimous about the scope of military assistance to Kiev or potential sanctions against Russia in the event of escalation around Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

"All EU member countries agree that Ukraine must maintain its sovereignty. The disagreements concern the scope of sanctions against Russia or provision of military support to Ukraine, (those are) the positions that must be agreed at the level of the EU or NATO. We need a strong voice, but not many divergent voices," Morawiecki said on Friday.

He specified that it all is not only about Ukraine's security, as some EU partners think, but about the security of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as of the whole bloc. Morawiecki also criticized the position of Germany regarding Russia as a whole and its refusal to supply Kiev with arms.

"I do not expect Germany to be involved in this conflict if the new government decides so, but if they refuse to help Ukraine, I will ask them to say it out loud. Evasive statements such as 'we will not send weapons to Ukraine because it is a conflict zone' are not a serious policy in the current circumstances," Morawiecki added.

Russia has repeatedly rejected all accusations of its alleged preparations to invade Ukraine and stated that it has not got any intention to attack any country. This "hysteria" was pumped up to cover up Kiev's violations of the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. Moscow also said that it is counterproductive to talk to it in the language of sanctions.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Germany Minsk Kiev Event All Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns ..

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns today

5 minutes ago
 Gepco issues power suspension schedule

Gepco issues power suspension schedule

8 minutes ago
 Govt provides subsidy worth Rs132b on fertilizers, ..

Govt provides subsidy worth Rs132b on fertilizers, says Jamshed Cheema

25 minutes ago
 Battling Barty breaks 44-year hoodoo to win Austra ..

Battling Barty breaks 44-year hoodoo to win Australian Open

8 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan urges top corporations to raise empl ..

PM Imran Khan urges top corporations to raise employees' salaries

26 minutes ago
 Swedish Police Rule Out Foreign Powers Behind Dron ..

Swedish Police Rule Out Foreign Powers Behind Drone Flights in Country's Airspac ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>