UrduPoint.com

EU To Establish Presence In Kabul In Matter Of Weeks - Commission Spokeswoman Nabila Massrali

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 04:29 PM

EU to Establish Presence in Kabul in Matter of Weeks - Commission Spokeswoman Nabila Massrali

The European Union will establish a presence in Kabul in a matter of few weeks, European Commission spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The European Union will establish a presence in Kabul in a matter of few weeks, European Commission spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday.

"We are working on establishing a minimal presence in Kabul for security reasons however we can not enter into details but it is rather a matter of weeks not months.

As we say this is not a sign of recognition we want to be able to assist better the afghan people who need our help," Massrali told a briefing.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul European Union

Recent Stories

PM appoints Dr Ijaz Akram as chairman NRA

PM appoints Dr Ijaz Akram as chairman NRA

2 minutes ago
 Yemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on S ..

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on Saudi Military, Oil Facilities

2 minutes ago
 Thousands of Australian Teachers, Transport Staff ..

Thousands of Australian Teachers, Transport Staff Join Strike for Better Conditi ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Behind in Research, Defensive Innovation Invest ..

EU Behind in Research, Defensive Innovation Investment - Foreign Policy Chief

2 minutes ago
 PAK VS BAN: Bangladesh 76-7 at stumps in second Te ..

PAK VS BAN: Bangladesh 76-7 at stumps in second Test

12 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award unveils ‘Literature’ c ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award unveils ‘Literature’ category longlist

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.