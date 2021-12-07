EU to Establish Presence in Kabul in Matter of Weeks - Commission Spokeswoman Nabila Massrali

The European Union will establish a presence in Kabul in a matter of few weeks, European Commission spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The European Union will establish a presence in Kabul in a matter of few weeks, European Commission spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday.

"We are working on establishing a minimal presence in Kabul for security reasons however we can not enter into details but it is rather a matter of weeks not months.

As we say this is not a sign of recognition we want to be able to assist better the afghan people who need our help," Massrali told a briefing.