UrduPoint.com

EU To Grant Croatia Extra $360Mln In Post-Quake Relief Aid

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 12:21 AM

The European Union agreed on Monday to unlock an extra 319 million euros ($360 million) in funding to help earthquake-hit Croatia rebuild critical infrastructure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The European Union agreed on Monday to unlock an extra 319 million Euros ($360 million) in funding to help earthquake-hit Croatia rebuild critical infrastructure.

"The financial support from the EU Solidarity Fund to Croatia will contribute to the essential recovery efforts after the devastation brought by the earthquakes and it is a visible sign of EU solidarity," Reforms Commissioner Elisa Ferreira said.

Croatia has been struggling to repair the damage to its energy, water, transport, health and other assets after a string of strong quakes ripped through the capital Zagreb and two neighboring counties between December 2020 and January 2021.

The aid is on top of 684 million euros granted by the EU's executive arm to the central European nation after two shallow earthquakes devastated Zagreb and its neighborhood in March 2020.

