EU to Increase Arms Deliveries to Ukraine - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

EU foreign ministers agreed to continue military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, they will increase the supply of weapons amid fears of increased hostilities in the east of the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the EU Foreign Council in Luxembourg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) EU foreign ministers agreed to continue military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, they will increase the supply of weapons amid fears of increased hostilities in the east of the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the EU Foreign Council in Luxembourg.

"As you know, we have mobilized more funding from European peace facility and we are ready to continue supporting Ukraine on the military side," he said.

In order to help Ukraine defend itself, the EU must increase the supply of weapons, Borrell explained.