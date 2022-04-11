UrduPoint.com

EU To Increase Arms Deliveries To Ukraine - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 09:00 PM

EU to Increase Arms Deliveries to Ukraine - Borrell

EU foreign ministers agreed to continue military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, they will increase the supply of weapons amid fears of increased hostilities in the east of the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the EU Foreign Council in Luxembourg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) EU foreign ministers agreed to continue military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, they will increase the supply of weapons amid fears of increased hostilities in the east of the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the EU Foreign Council in Luxembourg.

"As you know, we have mobilized more funding from European peace facility and we are ready to continue supporting Ukraine on the military side," he said.

In order to help Ukraine defend itself, the EU must increase the supply of weapons, Borrell explained.

Related Topics

Ukraine Luxembourg From

Recent Stories

EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Decide on Sanctions A ..

EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Decide on Sanctions Against Russian Oil, Gas - Borr ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Receives 8-10 Airlifts With Military Aid P ..

Ukraine Receives 8-10 Airlifts With Military Aid Per Day - US Defense Official

1 minute ago
 Russian Official Says French Gendarmes Aim to Hide ..

Russian Official Says French Gendarmes Aim to Hide Ukrainian War Crimes

1 minute ago
 US Says Not Aware of Any Plans to Provide S-400 Ai ..

US Says Not Aware of Any Plans to Provide S-400 Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Light rain likely at various places on Tuesday: PM ..

Light rain likely at various places on Tuesday: PMD

5 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi felicitates newly elected PM Shahbaz ..

Shahid Afridi felicitates newly elected PM Shahbaz Sharif

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.