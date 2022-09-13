UrduPoint.com

EU to Invest $467.7Mln in Environmental Projects in Northwestern Europe, Arctic, Atlantic

The European Union will allocate 467 million euros ($467.7 million) to develop environmental cooperation in northwestern Europe, Atlantic and Arctic areas to boost resilience against climate change, the European Commission said on Tuesday

"Thanks to the adoption of three Interreg transnational programmes, the Commission will invest 467 million from European Regional Development Fund in the 2021-2027 programming period for cooperation actions in the North West Europe, Atlantic and Arctic area - especially, in the field of environment and resilience against climate change," the statement read.

The Interreg Northern Periphery and Arctic program, worth 43 million euros, is set to promote projects related to energy efficiency in climate change adaptation and to the transition to a circular and resource efficient economy, it also said.

The Interreg North-West Europe Programme, worth 310 million euros, will finance projects on "smart climate and environmental resilience and energy transition," while the Interreg Atlantic Area program, worth 113 million euros will "support stakeholders to cooperate on both green and blue economy - by investing in projects on innovation, social matters for youth employability and governance," it added.

