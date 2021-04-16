UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Study Russia's Plans To Partly Close Black Sea Waters For 6 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:05 PM

EU to Study Russia's Plans to Partly Close Black Sea Waters for 6 Months

The European Union will analyze the information about Russia's planned closure of some of its territorial water zones in the Black Sea, including near the Kerch Peninsula, EU spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The European Union will analyze the information about Russia's planned closure of some of its territorial water zones in the Black Sea, including near the Kerch Peninsula, EU spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday.

On April 14, the Russian Defense Ministry's department of navigation and oceanography released a bulletin stating that from April 24 to October 31, there will be no passage through the territorial sea of Russia for foreign warships and other state vessels in three water areas of the Black Sea. The bulletin noted that the zones planned for closure will not prevent the navigation through the Kerch Strait and are located within the Russian territorial waters.

"With regard to the announcement by Russia, we have taken a note of this, we are analyzing the situation .

.. all of the aspects of this event will be taken into consideration," Stano said at a briefing.

The spokesman added that EU foreign ministers and foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will discuss all the aspects of the situation around Ukraine at a meeting on April 19 and formulate a common clear position.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has lodged a protest with Moscow over the closure and called it a violation of norms and principles of international law, since Ukraine has the right to regular shipping in these areas of the Black Sea. Notably, the Kerch Strait itself and the way to it, according to the Russian ministry's bulletin, are not part of the water areas that are expected to be closed.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Moscow Water Russia European Union Kerch April October Event All From

Recent Stories

European Parliament's Largest Group Calls for New ..

4 minutes ago

Italy to Start Easing COVID-19 Restrictions on Apr ..

4 minutes ago

Ulema urged to play role for peace

4 minutes ago

One million copies of Holy Qur'an in 21 languages ..

4 minutes ago

Enric Mas takes Valencia mountain win

20 minutes ago

Transparent procedure to be adopted for promotion ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.