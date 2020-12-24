UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, UK To Continue Work On Trade Agreement At Night - European Commission

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:50 AM

EU, UK to Continue Work on Trade Agreement at Night - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The European Union and the United Kingdom will continue the work on the post-Brexit trade agreement throughout the night, chief spokesman of the European Commission Eric Mamer said on Thursday.

"#Brexit work will continue throughout the night. Grabbing some sleep is recommended to all brexit-watchers at this point. It will hopefully be an early start tomorrow morning," Mamer wrote on his Twitter page.

Related Topics

Twitter European Union United Kingdom All Agreement

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

5 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

6 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

5 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

5 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

7 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.