EU, UK to Continue Work on Trade Agreement at Night - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The European Union and the United Kingdom will continue the work on the post-Brexit trade agreement throughout the night, chief spokesman of the European Commission Eric Mamer said on Thursday.

"#Brexit work will continue throughout the night. Grabbing some sleep is recommended to all brexit-watchers at this point. It will hopefully be an early start tomorrow morning," Mamer wrote on his Twitter page.