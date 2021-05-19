UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe 'won't Be Intimidated' After Ceuta Migrant Surge: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:23 PM

Europe 'won't be intimidated' after Ceuta migrant surge: commissioner

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said Wednesday that Europe "won't be intimidated by anyone" after a record number of migrants poured into the Spain's enclave of Ceuta this week

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said Wednesday that Europe "won't be intimidated by anyone" after a record number of migrants poured into the Spain's enclave of Ceuta this week.

In a veiled reference to Rabat, Schinas said on Spanish radio that Europe would "not be a victim of these tactics" after some 8,000 migrants reached Spain's beaches from Morocco as security forces turned a blind eye.

The crisis comes against the backdrop of soaring tensions with Rabat over Madrid's decision to provide medical treatment for the leader of the Western Sahara independence movement, who has been seriously ill with Covid-19.

Rabat was infuriated when news leaked that Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali had flown to northern Spain in mid-April for hospital treatment.

The Polisario Front has long fought for the independence of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that is mainly under Moroccan control.

The Moroccan authorities have long wanted Spain to acknowledge their authority over Western Sahara, as Washington did in December under former president Donald Trump.

Analysts said it was clear Morocco had turned a blind eye to the human tide surging into Ceuta this week to put diplomatic pressure on Spain to recognise its sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Related Topics

Europe Washington Trump Rabat Ceuta Madrid Independence Spain Morocco December From

Recent Stories

PITB to Implement Accounting Software & HRMIS for ..

4 minutes ago

Masdar’s Youth 4 Sustainability platform announc ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $68.39 a barrel ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Warns Against Linking Open Skies ..

7 minutes ago

China Expresses Protest as US Vessel Passes Throug ..

7 minutes ago

Intensified corona curfew adds to miseries of IIOJ ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.