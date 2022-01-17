UrduPoint.com

European Commission Announces Global Humanitarian Aid Package Of $1.7Bln For 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 06:48 PM

European Commission Announces Global Humanitarian Aid Package of $1.7Bln for 2022

The European Union will allocate 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) to address various humanitarian issues, including conflicts and natural disasters, worldwide this year, the European Commission said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The European Union will allocate 1.5 billion Euros ($1.7 billion) to address various humanitarian issues, including conflicts and natural disasters, worldwide this year, the European Commission said on Monday.

"Humanitarian needs are at an all-time high and continue to grow. This is mostly due to conflicts but increasingly due to global challenges like climate change and COVID19. Our humanitarian funding will allow the EU to do its part and continue to save lives and cover the basic needs of affected populations," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič was quoted as saying in a statement.

In particular, the package in question includes 469 million euros to support populations in the African region of Sahel, Lake Chad basin, South Sudan, Horn of Africa nations, as well as the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo, affected by internal violence.

Another part of the funding amounting to 351 million euros will go to middle Eastern countries, including Yemen, Syria, and neighboring states, as well as North African populations.

In addition, 152 million euros in the EU package is aimed to address humanitarian issues around Ukraine, Western Balkans, the Caucasus, and the impact of the Syrian crisis in Turkey.

The funding will continue to support vulnerable populations in Latin America, including Venezuela, Colombia, and Haiti, as well as affected Asian nations, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, the statement read.

The remaining 370 million euros in the package will be preserved for unexpected issues or escalations in existing crises, among other points, while 10% of the funding for each region will be used for education purposes, according to the statement.

The EU has supplied humanitarian assistance worldwide since 1992 through partners, including NGOs, UN agencies, according to the commission.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan Bangladesh United Nations Syria Ukraine Education Turkey Yemen European Union Myanmar Chad Sudan Congo Colombia Central African Republic Venezuela Haiti Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

31 minutes ago
 Facebook unblocks Russian foreign ministry-linked ..

Facebook unblocks Russian foreign ministry-linked page

3 minutes ago
 SBBU, RA &Co sign agreement for implementation of ..

SBBU, RA &Co sign agreement for implementation of double entry bookkeeping syste ..

3 minutes ago
 Ali Zaidi meets Ghaus Ali Shah

Ali Zaidi meets Ghaus Ali Shah

3 minutes ago
 Five-day anti polo vaccination drive starts

Five-day anti polo vaccination drive starts

3 minutes ago
 Kohli will have to give up his ego, says ex-captai ..

Kohli will have to give up his ego, says ex-captain Dev

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.