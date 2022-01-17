European Commission Announces Global Humanitarian Aid Package of $1.7Bln for 2022

The European Union will allocate 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) to address various humanitarian issues, including conflicts and natural disasters, worldwide this year, the European Commission said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The European Union will allocate 1.5 billion Euros ($1.7 billion) to address various humanitarian issues, including conflicts and natural disasters, worldwide this year, the European Commission said on Monday.

"Humanitarian needs are at an all-time high and continue to grow. This is mostly due to conflicts but increasingly due to global challenges like climate change and COVID19. Our humanitarian funding will allow the EU to do its part and continue to save lives and cover the basic needs of affected populations," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič was quoted as saying in a statement.

In particular, the package in question includes 469 million euros to support populations in the African region of Sahel, Lake Chad basin, South Sudan, Horn of Africa nations, as well as the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo, affected by internal violence.

Another part of the funding amounting to 351 million euros will go to middle Eastern countries, including Yemen, Syria, and neighboring states, as well as North African populations.

In addition, 152 million euros in the EU package is aimed to address humanitarian issues around Ukraine, Western Balkans, the Caucasus, and the impact of the Syrian crisis in Turkey.

The funding will continue to support vulnerable populations in Latin America, including Venezuela, Colombia, and Haiti, as well as affected Asian nations, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, the statement read.

The remaining 370 million euros in the package will be preserved for unexpected issues or escalations in existing crises, among other points, while 10% of the funding for each region will be used for education purposes, according to the statement.

The EU has supplied humanitarian assistance worldwide since 1992 through partners, including NGOs, UN agencies, according to the commission.