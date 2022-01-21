The European Commission intends to find out Ukraine's opinion on Nord Stream 2 in the process of this project's certification, the commission's spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The European Commission intends to find out Ukraine's opinion on Nord Stream 2 in the process of this project's certification, the commission's spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"On the record, from a Commission Spokesperson, we can confirm that Ukraine will be consulted in the certification process," the spokesperson said.