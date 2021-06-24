European Commission on EU-Russia Summit: Bloc to Discuss All Proposals

(@FahadShabbir)

Some EU member states and the European Commission have made proposals on the bloc's relations with Russia, and they will be discussed when preparing a new strategy on ties with Moscow, EU Spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali told Sputnik on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Some EU member states and the European Commission have made proposals on the bloc's relations with Russia, and they will be discussed when preparing a new strategy on ties with Moscow, EU Spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali told Sputnik on Thursday.

Massrali commented on reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron want the EU to consider holding a summit with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Thursday, the EU leaders are gathering for a summit in Brussels where the bloc's relations with Russia will be discussed, among other issues.

"Leaders will be gathering in Brussels to discuss Russia policy among other issues. It is too early to comment on the outcome of their discussion. The Commission and the High Representative have presented a Joint Communication on EU-Russia relations last week. Some Member States have also tabled input. These contributions will inform the Leaders' strategic discussion on EU-Russia relations, which will provide guidance on the implementation of the EU's Russia policy," Massrali said.