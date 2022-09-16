European Commission President Says EU Should Supply Ukraine With Tanks

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) European countries should take Kiev's requests to deliver tanks seriously, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"If they say that they (the Kiev authorities) they need tanks, then we have to take it seriously and supply these to them," von der Leyen told German tabloid Bild.

She added that it is necessary to provide Ukraine with "any" weapons it needs, as well as to support Kiev with 5 billion Euros ($5 billion) in funds.

On February 24, Russia began the military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The United States and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also ramping up their military support for Ukraine.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.