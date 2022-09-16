UrduPoint.com

European Commission President Says EU Should Supply Ukraine With Tanks

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 05:50 AM

European Commission President Says EU Should Supply Ukraine With Tanks

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) European countries should take Kiev's requests to deliver tanks seriously, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"If they say that they (the Kiev authorities) they need tanks, then we have to take it seriously and supply these to them," von der Leyen told German tabloid Bild.

She added that it is necessary to provide Ukraine with "any" weapons it needs, as well as to support Kiev with 5 billion Euros ($5 billion) in funds.

On February 24, Russia began the military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The United States and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also ramping up their military support for Ukraine.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia German Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February April From Billion

Recent Stories

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

5 hours ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

5 hours ago
 White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned Abou ..

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment W ..

5 hours ago
 EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

5 hours ago
 German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

5 hours ago
 The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on ..

The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on Putin False - Kremlin

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.