European Lawmakers Call For Resumption Of Inclusive National Dialogue In Tunisia

Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The European Parliament on Thursday expressed concern over the consolidation of powers in the hands of Tunisian President Kais Saied and called for a return of normal functioning of state institutions in the country.

"In a resolution on the situation in Tunisia, MEPs express deep concern that powers are too greatly concentrated in the hands of the president and call for respect for the rule of law," the statement said.

The European legislators further stressed the need for a well-functioning and legitimate parliament in Tunisia and urged the authorities to ensure the preservation of the country's constitutional and legislative framework.

To this end, the lawmakers demanded that the Tunisian government present a strategy for returning to a "normal functioning of the state.

" Among the issues to be urgently addressed, the European Parliament mentioned civilian trials by military courts, travel bans, state surveillance, and gender inequality.

The legislators also called on the EU states to increase their assistance to Tunisia and its citizens, including healthcare support through the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late July, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days, following anti-government protests. The president temporarily assumed full executive power, saying that he would appoint a new prime minister soon. In October, the president announced the formation of a new government that includes a record number of women and to be led by the first female Prime Minister, Najla Bouden.

