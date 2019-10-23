European Parliament President Backs Giving UK Brexit Delay

(@imziishan)

European Parliament President David Sassoli said Wednesday it would be advisable to grant the United Kingdom a Brexit delay to allow it time to clarify its position after the withdrawal bill ended up in limbo

The UK parliament voted on Tuesday night to have more time to scrutinize the Brexit deal, prompting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to pause the legislation. European Council President Donald Tusk said he expected the UK to make the next step but would ask EU leaders to give it a Brexit extension.

"I think it is advisable, as requested by President Donald Tusk, that the European Council should accept this extension. This extension will allow the United Kingdom to clarify its position and the European Parliament to exercise its role," Sassoli said.

Johnson said he was disappointed by another parliamentary delay for his Brexit proposal after the legislature refused to adopt the bill last Saturday. He said the government would continue with preparations for a no-deal exit on October 31. That process may be extended to January 31, 2020.