UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Parliament President Backs Giving UK Brexit Delay

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:15 PM

European Parliament President Backs Giving UK Brexit Delay

European Parliament President David Sassoli said Wednesday it would be advisable to grant the United Kingdom a Brexit delay to allow it time to clarify its position after the withdrawal bill ended up in limbo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) European Parliament President David Sassoli said Wednesday it would be advisable to grant the United Kingdom a Brexit delay to allow it time to clarify its position after the withdrawal bill ended up in limbo.

The UK parliament voted on Tuesday night to have more time to scrutinize the Brexit deal, prompting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to pause the legislation. European Council President Donald Tusk said he expected the UK to make the next step but would ask EU leaders to give it a Brexit extension.

"I think it is advisable, as requested by President Donald Tusk, that the European Council should accept this extension. This extension will allow the United Kingdom to clarify its position and the European Parliament to exercise its role," Sassoli said.

Johnson said he was disappointed by another parliamentary delay for his Brexit proposal after the legislature refused to adopt the bill last Saturday. He said the government would continue with preparations for a no-deal exit on October 31. That process may be extended to January 31, 2020.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament David United Kingdom Brexit January May October 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

1 minute ago

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

31 minutes ago

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

45 minutes ago

KP Govt to raise penalties to discourage illegal m ..

52 seconds ago

FJWU organizes awareness seminar on Breast Cancer

54 seconds ago

Modi continuously acting like a Hollywood actor: R ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.