UrduPoint.com

European Regulator Approves Booster Dose Of Moderna Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

European Regulator Approves Booster Dose of Moderna Vaccine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union's drug regulator, has recommended the use of a booster dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, for people over 18 years of age.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has concluded that a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax (from Moderna) may be considered in people aged 18 years and above," the statement reads.

The third dose of Spikevax administered six to eight months after the second dose resulted in an increase in antibodies in adults whose antibody levels were waning, according to the regulator.

The side effects after the booster are similar to those that may occur after the second dose, the EMA noted.

The EMA has already approved the third dose of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine earlier in October.

The decision on including the third dose in the vaccination plan can be made by European countries independently based on the epidemiological situation.

Related Topics

European Union May October From

Recent Stories

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans ..

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans back to UAE racecourses for 20 ..

11 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises suppo ..

UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises support for people

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Princ ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiat ..

1 hour ago
 UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences ..

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s ..

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s vision for development, enhan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.