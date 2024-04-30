European Satellite Giant SES To Buy US Rival Intelsat
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) European satellite group SES will acquire US rival Intelsat for $3.1 billion, the companies said Tuesday, seeking to compete in a race for space-based internet service led by Elon Musk's Starlink.
The merger, which follows year-long talks, comes as Musk already has a constellation of internet satellites while Amazon has launched its own tests.
"In a fast-moving and competitive satellite communication industry, this transaction expands our multi-orbit space network," SES chief executive Adel Al-Saleh said in a statement.
SES and Intelsat said in a joint statement that 60 percent of the combined group's revenue would come from "high growth segments" and generate an annual core profit of 1.8 billion Euros ($1.9 billion).
"The combination will create a stronger multi-orbit operator with greater coverage," the statement said.
The boards of both companies unanimously approved the transaction, which they expect to close in the second half of 2025 pending approval from regulators.
The move comes four years after Intelsat filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States and launched a broad restructuring programme to tame its debt.
Founded in 1964 as an intergovernmental consortium to own and manage a constellation of communications satellites, then privatised in the early 2000s, Intelsat now has more than 50 geostationary satellites.
SES for its part last year generated sales closing in on two billion euros ($2.
15 billion), a nine percent increase.
But it ended the year in the red with net losses of 34 million euros as video transmission receipts slid amid competition from fiber-optic video streaming services.
The groups distributes transmission capacity to more than 8,000 tv broadcasters across the globe.
The sector faces growing competition for space-based internet service, which satellite operator Eutelsat says could be worth $16 billion by 2030.
Musk's Starlink has taken the lead with a system promising broadband service even in the most remote locations.
Starlink says it has placed 5,000 satellites in low Earth orbit and has 2.3 million customers. It aims to deploy nearly 30,000 satellites.
Amazon, the company founded by Jeff Bezos, launched two test satellites last year as part of its Project Kuiper to deliver internet service from space. It aims to have more than 3,200 satellites in low orbit.
China plans to launch 13,000 satellites as part of its GuoWang constellation, while Canada's Telesat will add 300 and German start-up Rivada is eyeing 600.
That will be in addition to the European Union's Iris project -- 170 satellites -- and the 300-500 satellites planned to be launched by the US military's Space Development Agency.
Eutelsat has merged with Britain's OneWeb in efforts to compete in the market.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Former England cricketer Panesar to stand for election7 minutes ago
-
Macron urges Rwanda to end support for DR Congo rebels, withdraw troops16 minutes ago
-
Changpeng Zhao, the 'normal guy' who conquered crypto17 minutes ago
-
Top French university loses funding over pro-Palestinian protests26 minutes ago
-
G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s26 minutes ago
-
'Bloodsicles', baths keep Philippine zoo animals cool as heatwave hits36 minutes ago
-
Boy, 14, killed in London sword attack: police36 minutes ago
-
New York judge fines Trump for gag order violations36 minutes ago
-
Fatah-Hamas talks in Beijing on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation: China47 minutes ago
-
Fire destroys 33 houses in Myanmar's Yangon56 minutes ago
-
Economy Minister, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister discuss cooperation1 hour ago
-
KSrelief starts volunteer training in advanced first aid project in Indonesia1 hour ago